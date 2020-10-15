SFA reaches settlement with students involved in false-report allegation

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) -A joint motion filed Wednesday by both the six student plaintiffs and Stephen F. Austin State University says a settlement has been reached. The case was tied to an alleged false police report against a student on Sept. 14.
A temporary restraining order was included in the lawsuit preventing the university from taking further disciplinary action against the students involved. Video from police body-cams and witness statements were requested by attorneys representing the families of the students accused of filing the false report.
The terms of the settlement involving the six student plaintiffs have not been made public.
The preliminary hearing was scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 a.m.
