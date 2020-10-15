Texas ban on abortion procedure blocked again by court

Gavel on wooden block (Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press | October 15, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 11:31 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A federal appeals court has ruled that Texas can’t ban a common second-trimester abortion procedure that Republican-led statehouses across the U.S. have sought to outlaw in recent years. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the measure “unduly burdens a woman’s constitutionally-protected right.”

The Texas law used the non-medical term “dismemberment abortion” to describe the procedure, but abortion-rights groups say it’s the safest and most common way of terminating a second-trimester pregnancy.  Courts have also blocked similar measures passed by other GOP-controlled statehouses

