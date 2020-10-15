Texas ban on abortion procedure blocked again by court

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A federal appeals court has ruled that Texas can’t ban a common second-trimester abortion procedure that Republican-led statehouses across the U.S. have sought to outlaw in recent years. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the measure “unduly burdens a woman’s constitutionally-protected right.”
The Texas law used the non-medical term “dismemberment abortion” to describe the procedure, but abortion-rights groups say it’s the safest and most common way of terminating a second-trimester pregnancy. Courts have also blocked similar measures passed by other GOP-controlled statehouses
