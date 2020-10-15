Texas Tech changing quarterbacks for West Virginia game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Athletics has announced former Utah State quarterback Henry Colombi will be taking over as starting quarterback for the Red Raiders' upcoming game against West Virginia.
Head Coach Matt Wells revealed the change in a zoom call, Wednesday afternoon. Colombi took over for quarterback Alan Bowman during the Iowa State game and Wells says Colombi has played enough to start when the team faces the Mountaineers on October 24.
Wells in his bye week news conference mentioned the change in his opening statement.
"One personnel note cause I want to talk about it. We are going to make a change at quarterback. Henry Colombi is going to start against West Virginia. I think Henry has come in and played well. The quarter that he got this last week against Iowa State and the three-plus quarters he played against Kansas State, I thought he was aggressive. I think he kinda jump started the offense. I think guys around him responded.”
Wells stressed Bowman is not the reason the team is struggling.
“Alan has played okay. He has not played bad. I want to say that. He is not the reason we are 1-3. Absolutely, it’s never that way. We are definitely not blaming, but when you are 1-3 and have played just okay as we work though it with Alan he understands that. Henry is getting the reps with the 1′s and Alan will take the 2′s.”
Coach Wells stressed Bowman needs to be ready to play at any time.
“That number two quarterback has to be ready. At some point Alan Bowman will get another chance, I just don’t know when it is. Alan Bowman is tough. He’s tough.”
Tech is looking to break a three-game losing streak after falling to No. 24 Iowa State, 31-15.
