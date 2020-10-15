WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches sees success with first drive-in movie hosted at airport

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Convention and Visitors Bureau helped put on a drive-in movie this past weekend at the Al Mangham Regional Airport.
Organizers showed the film, “O Brother, Where Art Thou.” KTRE’s Jeremy Thomas spoke with Sherry Morgan, the executive director of the Nacogdoches Convention and Visitors Bureau, about the event and its future.
She says 123 tickets were claimed and 85 people showed up Saturday. Those tickets were free because of a grant and collaboration efforts.
