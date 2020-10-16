First Alert: Warming up this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The mostly clear skies will combine with the dry air and near calm winds to lead to wake-up temperatures in the upper 40′s Saturday morning.
This cool snap will be short-lived, however, as warm, southerly winds return in earnest this weekend.
Saturday will be a seasonally pleasant day with daytime highs getting into the middle 70′s under a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky as clouds increase from the south during the day.
Those southerly winds will transport warmer air back into the Piney Woods, leading to a much milder start to your Sunday, with morning lows only dropping into the lower 60′s. Sunday afternoon will be even warmer as daytime highs top out in the lower-to-middle 80′s under a partly cloudy sky.
The warm, southerly winds will be with us throughout much of next week, keeping us warmer than normal for late October standards. We will have lows in the middle 60′s followed by daytime highs in the lower-to-middle 80′s under a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky for each day next week.
In addition to the warmer weather, we will also see more clouds and some low-end, 30% rain chances from Tuesday through Thursday of next week.
It appears our next notable cold front may arrive next Friday, or about a week from today. If that front makes it through East Texas, then we will get rewarded with a nice cool down for the following weekend.
