Houston arson investigator shot, killed in line of duty

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - from the Houston Fire Department:
The Houston Fire Department is saddened to report that Arson Investigator Lemuel Bruce (44) has been shot and killed in the line of duty, this morning, October 16, 2020, while conducting surveillance during an arson investigation. He is the first HFD Arson investigator to die in the line of duty.
Investigator Bruce began his career with HFD in 2003 and has been an investigator for five years. He has previously served out of HFD Fire Stations 77, 96, 46, 42, 64, 6 and 12.
Arrangements are pending. Please, keep the family, friends and members of the HFD Arson Bureau in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
