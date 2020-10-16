EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Breezy conditions this morning with winds out of the northeast gusting to 15 and 20 mph. Temperatures are gradually dropping with most places in the 50s. A few light showers very early will end this morning with clouds beginning to clear through the middle of the day. This afternoon will still be breezy at times with mostly sunny skies. The winds will begin to calm this evening. If you’re heading out to the football games, expect clear skies and temperatures falling into the 50s by halftime. Mostly sunny and chilly to start the day tomorrow. Temperatures will start in the 40s Saturday morning and warm into the mid 70s by afternoon. Clouds increase on Sunday with breezy south winds and temperatures near 80 degrees. A few showers will be possibly Sunday and through early next week.