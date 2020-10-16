Newton County man jailed on child pornography charges

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Newton County man is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography.
Gerald Xavier Rhodes, 24, was arrested Wednesday at a residence on County Road 2041 in the Liberty Community, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
The arrest happened during a search warrant executed by the Texas Attorney General’s Office with assistance from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
Rhodes' is being held in the Newton County Jail on bonds totaling $180,000.
