WATCH: Lubbock ‘dangerously close’ to being shut down by governor as hospitals fill with COVID patients

“There are five different things that happened, that peaked out this week: the number of cases we had a record number of, as Katherine said, in our hospital, we had a record number of COVID admissions. We also had a record number of COVID patients in the ICU. We hit a record number of employees that were out because of COVID. Dr. Rhyne said that we’re having providers, physicians, advanced practice professionals, come down with a virus. That’s true across the medical community. And so we’re very challenged in terms of the volumes of patients, and we’re worried about how that goes. Every day we send a patient home, we put a patient in that bed right back behind them, just constantly turning over those rooms because we’re maxed out, think both hospitals are maxed out on patient volume,” Ragain said.