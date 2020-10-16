WEBXTRA: Kirbyville CISD uses video app to engage students during COVID-19 pandemic

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Jeremy Thomas is in Kirbyville where a video the district posted is going viral. Staff and students got together to create the video channeling music throughout the decades from the oldest staff member to now.
School administrators say they wanted to find a creative way to get the students engaged and have some sense of normalcy during the pandemic.
More on how they came up with the idea and why it means so much to the students, tonight on KTRE News.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.