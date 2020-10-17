Better East Texas: Responsible reopening

In that nearly final move, it will be up to restaurants, bars and other spread-risk businesses to follow the lead of schools and other spaces and open up and manage your space. This does not mean that it is a free-for-all, but rather a responsible next step in returning our state to leadership status in the nation. It will also mean that those that remain at a high risk will need to be more vigilant than ever in protecting themselves. But a stronger, safer, healthier economy will benefit all Texans and that truly is the next step.