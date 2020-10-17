Better East Texas: Responsible reopening

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, it appears that Texans are learning to cope with new distancing practices and have really adjusted habits, especially in the case of restaurants and other indoor gathering places. Gov. Greg Abbott has been following some of the vital statistics and while 100 Texans died daily, on average, in September, the overall health and procedure effectiveness in the state is working.
Even schools have proven that they can pivot when they need to, as most have been able to control the spread in closed spaces with students that are some of the least likely participants in social distancing. The unemployment rate in Texas is better than the national average as well, but is still double what it was one year ago. So, it is time to take the next step in reopening Texas.
In that nearly final move, it will be up to restaurants, bars and other spread-risk businesses to follow the lead of schools and other spaces and open up and manage your space. This does not mean that it is a free-for-all, but rather a responsible next step in returning our state to leadership status in the nation. It will also mean that those that remain at a high risk will need to be more vigilant than ever in protecting themselves. But a stronger, safer, healthier economy will benefit all Texans and that truly is the next step.
There will be a vaccine and even more effective preventions of COVID-19 soon, but personal responsibility along with an improving economy will keep the Lone Star State moving in the right direction, and that will make for a Better East Texas.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.