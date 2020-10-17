Better East Texas: Virtual learning outcomes during COVID-19

Families will have to remain flexible, too, as some districts will perhaps need to go virtual for a time as COVID-19 cases pop up. But ultimately, it is obvious that the in-person option is best for all – best for students and best for teachers. Keeping that goal in mind will help everyone involved get through the next few months. And with a classroom setting being of paramount importance, other school activities may have to contract some in the interest of safety. That will require flexibility and understanding on everyone’s part. It is not normal yet but there are these baby steps of progress and we are all taking them together – which makes for a Better East Texas.