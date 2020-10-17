Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate meets with voters, civic leaders, small business owners

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - M.J. Hegar, a Democrat who is running for one of Texas' U.S. Senate seats, made a quick tour through East Texas on Saturday. She had stops in Port Arthur, Lufkin, and Tyler.
The senate candidate said that she wanted to spend the first Saturday of early voting with voters in East Texas.
“We need to fix our healthcare system and get more people access to care to bring down our costs,” Hegar said during her Tyler stop. “We need to reopen rural hospitals and make sure we have a society that can function and go to work and get this pandemic under control.”
Hegar is challenging incumbent John Cornyn, who is a Republican. He was first elected to the Senate in 2002 and now running for his fourth term.
Hegar wrapped up her East Texas tour with a visit to the Majesty Adult Day Care located at 900 West Bow Street in Tyler early Saturday evening. She met with Dr. Shirley McKellar, a Tyler city council member, Ed Thompson, the owner of the facility, volunteers, and voters.
While Hegar was in Tyler, she spoke on issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, healthcare, and more. She added that the No. 1 issue in the U.S. Senate race is the importance of healthcare for Texans.
Earlier Saturday, Hegar met with members of the Angelina Democratic Party and volunteers at Chambers Park on Pershing Avenue in Lufkin.
She started the tour with an appearance at the Port Arthur Seawall. That event featured Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie, State Rep. Joe Deshotel, and two Jefferson County commissioners.
