Gipson’s big day leads SFA over Angelo State 31-12

Following a pair of false start penalties to move them back to their own 10-yard line, Gipson hauled in a short pass from Trae Self in the flat and raced 90 yards down the sideline to put the hosts on the board in electric fashion. Following that 90-yard scoring drive, Xavier Gibson also had a 37-yard punt return touchdown to bring the score to 14-6, which would stand as the margin entering halftime. SFA would tack on three more points in the third quarter, as Bruce Harmon picked off the Rams quarterback and the Lumberjacks drove into range for a Chris Campos 45-yard field goal to extend the lead to 17-6.