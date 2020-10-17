Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: The clouds moved in early today with some breezy southerly winds and will remain in place overnight with a few showers becoming possible just after midnight. Cloud cover overnight will allow morning temperatures to remain much warmer than the past couple of days, with most of East Texas starting off in the muggy middle 60s tomorrow. We’ll see a bit more sunshine mix in through the cloud cover by tomorrow afternoon as temperatures warm into the lower 80s and winds will remain breezy at 10-15+ miles per hour. A few showers will remain possible throughout the day but the majority of East Texas will likely remain dry. A weak frontal boundary will dip as far south as Interstate 20 by Monday morning and will be a good spot for scattered showers to develop around through the day. The forecast remains fairly consistent throughout the remainder of the workweek as skies keep a fair share of both sun and clouds with spotty showers possible almost each day. Temperatures will sit just slightly above average for this time of year, starting out in the middle 60s before warming into the lower to middle 80s. Our next cold front is still on track to move through East Texas starting later on Friday and could bring a better shot at some scattered showers and maybe a stray thundershower overnight into early Saturday. Temperatures are starting to look a bit better for next Saturday as well as afternoon highs drop back down into the middle to upper 70s.