Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) -Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Skies today will start off mainly clear, but cloud cover will increase throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s and winds will be breezy. Overnight, lows will drop into the mid 60s and a few stray showers are possible. Tomorrow morning, we will wake up to cloudy and gray skies but by the afternoon sunshine will start to break through. For this next work week, we are expecting to see partly sunny skies each afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Almost every day we are expecting a few afternoon showers to roll through. It won’t be enough rain to washout your plans, but a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out.