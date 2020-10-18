Family hosts community prayer event for missing Wells baby

WELLS, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been more than a month since five week old Armaidre Arguman has been missing from Wells.
In the last few weeks investigators have been interviewing, searching, and trying to find any leads. So far, they’re not having much success.
Tonight, family and community gathered at Wells City Park to pray for the return or leads for missing baby Armaidre. Cousin of the baby and organizer of tonight’s event, Jalysa Moses, said it’s important to her to keep his name in the public.
“I was just trying to think of anything to keep people talking about him, to pull us together,” Moses said. :The strength of prayer works wonders so I just wanted to pull everybody to lift up the name of the baby, for the return of the baby."
Among those in attendance was Reverend Darryl Cranford who led the group in prayer.
“Nobody knows exactly what’s going on, but we definitely know that prayer changes things,” Crandord said. “Yes it does.”
Moses said it didn’t matter the turnout for the night, it was just important to be together and lift up Baby Armaidre’s name.
“I mean it doesn’t matter if there’s two people here or twenty people here, we’re still going to pray and we’re going to praise God,” Moses said. “And we’re going to ask for the safe recovery of the baby.”
Moses said the family has been leaning on one another and Rev. Cranford.
“It means a lot to us because right now we feel like the only thing we can do right now is pray,” Moses said. “With the case kind of at a standstill, we have no new leads, we have no new information, so all we can do is pray about it.”
Even though there are no new leads, Moses says there is hope.
“There’s hope. We always have hope. They haven’t came up with a body so there’s hope, and we’re not going to stop hoping for the best,” Moses said.
Law enforcement asks that people continue checking their properties and staying vigilant. Anyone with any information can contact the Wells Police Department or Cherokee County Sheriff’s office.
