Nacogdoches police: 17-year-old man arrested after allegedly shooting female victim in face

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 17-year-old man Saturday night in connection with allegations that he shot a woman in the face.
Keira Tutt, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on a first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. His bond amount has been set at $100,000.
According to the NPD media report, the alleged incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of E.J. Campbell, and the 911 call came in at about 7:06 p.m. Saturday.
When the Nacogdoches police officers got to the scene, they learned that Tutt had used a handgun to shoot a woman in the face, said Sgt. Terry Singleton.
Singleton with the Nacogdoches Police Department said the victim was airlifted to a Houston hospital for treatment. He said the woman was listed in critical but stable condition.
Tutt was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.
Singleton said the shooting incident is still under investigation.
