Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a warm and partly sunny day, clouds will be on the increase once again overnight as temperatures slowly drop into the middle to upper 60s for lows by tomorrow morning. Spotty showers will be possible starting early tomorrow, with slightly better chances to see a scattered shower throughout the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will be quite variable tomorrow afternoon thanks to a weak cold front dipping as far south as Interstate 20 before stalling out, leading to afternoon highs ranging anywhere from the lower to middle 70s to the middle 80s depending on what side of the front you sit on. This stalled front will eventually lift to the north on Tuesday as a warm front, and we all get back on the same page with highs in the middle 80s. More scattered showers possible on Tuesday before rain becomes even more spotty by Wednesday. We’ll likely remain dry on Thursday before isolated to scattered showers return to East Texas for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. We’ll remain warm in the lower to middle 80s for highs throughout most of the week before another cold front moves through late Friday/early Saturday. This next front will knock our afternoons back down into the middle to upper 70s.