Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It is a gray and cloudy start to the day with a few sprinkles here and there. As we continue throughout the day skies will clear out and we will see some sunshine. Temperatures will make it into the low to mid 80s and winds will be very gusty. Overnight, cloud cover will return, and we could even see a few raindrops. Tomorrow a weak cold front will pass through and it will bring is a slight cool off and a few spotty showers. Tuesday and Wednesday will be very similar days with partly to mostly sunny skies, low rain chances, and temperatures in the mid 80s. Another cold front will make its way through our area on Friday and it will bring us additional cloud cover and a bit of wet weather to end the work week. The cooler air will arrive on Saturday with highs expected to be in the low 70s.