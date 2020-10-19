City of Nacogdoches suggest alternative Halloween activities amid pandemic

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Tough decisions this holiday season. Halloween and fall celebrations are canceled or modified in the midst of a pandemic.
First Christian Church fall carnival, among the church’s biggest outreach, won’t happen in 2020.
“You put a thousand, 1500 people in our space, that’s not even close to safe with the regulations from the CDC,” said associate pastor Mark Bridges. “That’s impossible, so we knew we couldn’t do it.”
Dia de Los Muertos isn’t happening either. Regrets, but prudent moves according to Nacogdoches communications director, Amy Mehaffey.
“These larger events, since it’s so hard to keep people socially distanced, to keep things sanitized and clean a lot of times these organizations are opting the safer route, which is not to have the event this year.”
The CDC reports higher risk Halloween activities include traditional trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treat events, and traveling to fall festivals outside your community.
Mehaffey suggests lower risk activities.
“Pumpkin carving, movie nights outdoors, things like that with people that are in your own home is really the lowest risk activity.”
Modifications work too.
The Nacogdoches Jaycees is replacing the haunted house with a haunted drive-in movie.
SFA is planning a Halloween drive-thru.
And as Thanksgiving and Christmas preps begin the same rules come into play.
“We are continuing to ensure that our local events that are taking place are exercising all of CDC recommended safety precautions,” said Mehaffey.
Which clearly recommend this holiday season stick to home and the ones you know.
For complete CDC suggestions on holidays and gatherings go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.