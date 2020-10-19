Denver TV station security guard charged with murder

Denver TV station security guard charged with murder
This photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Matthew Dolloff. Police identified on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, the 30-year-old man as the suspect in a fatal shooting that took place in downtown Denver during dueling protests. (Source: Denver Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press | October 19, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 2:08 PM

DENVER (AP) — A television station security guard accused of fatally shooting a pro-police demonstrator following opposing rallies has been charged with second-degree murder.

The Denver district court clerk’s office said the charges were filed against Matthew Dolloff early Monday in the death of 49-year-old Lee Keltner.

Dolloff was protecting a KUSA-TV producer at the time of the incident.

The next hearing is set for Wednesday morning. No attorney has been listed for Dolloff yet in court records.

People convicted of second-degree murder face a mandatory sentence of between 16 and 48 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.