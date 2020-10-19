Equipment stolen from nonprofit who built house ramp for East Texas family

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A nonprofit in Livingston hopes to replace tools stolen from its trailer while it was recently helping an East Texas family.
Noah’s Helpers is a Livingston group of retired carpenters. Last week, the team built a mobility deck for a family but had all the tools from their trailer stolen in the process.
With quick action from lead Willard Moody, they were able to provide enough tools to finish the deck. However, the nonprofit now must replace the tools to continue its work for other East Texans.
KTRE 9′s Erin Wides shares more on the group’s efforts and the family’s reaction.
