‘Erratic’ driver arrested for money laundering after pulled over by San Augustine Co. deputy

SAN AUGUSTINE Texas (KLTV) - A man who was pulled over on Friday for suspected drunk driving was booked into the county jail Friday.
A deputy pursued a speeding erratic driver who he suspected of drunk driving. He pulled over the driver, identified as Victor Manuel Alvarez-Arteaga, who he said displayed “extreme paranoia.” Deputy Price and K9 Army ran around the vehicle, and Army indicated traces of narcotics. While searching the vehicle, evidence narcotics trafficking was found, as was cash in the amount of $12,280.
Alvarez-Arteaga was booked into the San Augustine County Jail on charges of money laundering. He is also wanted by the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.