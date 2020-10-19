First Alert: Feeling the warmth and humidity this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It feels more like a late summer day rather than a cool, autumn day in late October in East Texas. In addition to the warm and muggy weather, we have seen a few spotty showers dot our East Texas landscape on this Monday.
Any shower activity that takes place will be short-lived and will not amount to much, unfortunately.
This week will be an unseasonably warm and humid week as overnight lows will be running about ten-to-fifteen degrees warmer than normal for this time of year while daytime highs will be around ten degrees above average. This means lows will be in the middle-to-upper 60′s while daytime highs climb into the upper 80′s each afternoon under partly cloudy skies.
Our next cold front, albeit, a weak one, should move through late in the day on Friday, bringing us a 20% chance of rain followed by some drier air and a slight drop in temperatures for the weekend.
It appears a stronger cold front will invade the Piney Woods about a week from now, bringing us a better chance of rain followed by a bigger dip in the temperatures.
