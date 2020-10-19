First Alert: Unseasonably warm weather this week in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This week will be an unseasonably warm and humid week as overnight lows will be running about ten-to-fifteen degrees warmer than normal for this time of year while daytime highs will be around ten degrees above average. This means lows will be in the middle-to-upper 60′s while daytime highs climb into the upper 80′s each afternoon under partly cloudy skies.
While a stray shower cannot be ruled out, the odds of getting wet from now through Thursday will be around 10% or less.
Our next cold front, albeit, a weak one, should move through late in the day on Friday, bringing us a 20% chance of rain followed by some drier air and a slight drop in temperatures for the weekend.
It appears a stronger cold front will invade the Piney Woods about a week from now, bringing us a better chance of rain followed by a bigger dip in the temperatures.
