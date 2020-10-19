Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: This afternoon a cold front will continue to pass through out area, but it will begin to lose steam and even stall out near Deep East Texas. Because of this, we will see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, and a few showers are possible. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 60s. Tomorrow will be partly sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will be very similar days with unseasonably warm temperatures, in the mid 80s, and a bit of cloud cover. Another cold front will try to pass through on Friday, and it could bring a few spotty showers. Cooler temperatures are expected for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s and partly cloudy skies.