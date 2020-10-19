SFA basketball out of quarantine and back on the court for fall practice

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA basketball team was given the “all clear” to begin practices just hours before their 5 pm practice.
Last week the team was set to start practice Wednesday morning. On Tuesday night the team learned a COVID-19 test came back positive for a staff member and the team was asked to quarantine until contact tracing and additional testing could be completed.
The past months have been a rollercoaster for the team. The team completed one of the best regular season runs in school history and seemed to be all set for a NCAA tournament run. Then the COVID-19 pandemic canceled that. After that the NCAA then came out and stripped the program of three conference titles and a NCAA tournament win following an investigation into faulty APR ratings input by administrators outside of the basketball program.
“We do have a chip on our shoulder," head coach Kyle Keller said. "They guys that were here lastt year feel like we had something taken away. We are happy to be here. The bond with our players and staff is stronger than it has been. We are excited to get a chance to finish what we didn’t a year ago.”
The season could have more bumps in the road. It will not be normal or easy. Keller is hoping his team will be able to adapt to what will be the most unique season of college basketball.
“We will figure it out as we go,” Keller said. "We have to be fluid. We have a lot of guys that can play multiple positions. It will be fun. We will see how it goes. "
