UT Tyler political science professor gives perspective on high early voting numbers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mark Owens, an assistant political science professor at UT Tyler, joined Blake Holland on East Texas Now with a breakdown of what’s happening at the polls here in East Texas.
Owens said compared to previous elections there is a higher number of early voter turnout nationwide and the competitive races down the ballot are driving the higher numbers at the polls.
Owens said Texas may become a battleground state because of the influx of new people moving to Texas and higher numbers of registered voters.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.