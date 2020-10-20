City leaders ask Nacogdoches to remain ‘open-minded’ of COVID-19 changes

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - City leaders in Nacogdoches spoke during a weekly conference call about response plans the city would take should COVID-19 cases spike again.
Nacogdoches city manager Mario Canizares was the presenter Tuesday at the Nacogdoches Stakeholders Conference Call sponsored each Tuesday by the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce.
His focus was on how the city continues to face COVID-19. The city manager says the number one goal is to keep the public safe.
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum monitored the call and shares what Canizares says about the city’s recovery, the importance of communicating with other entities, and how the city would face another spike should it occur.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.