City of Lufkin launches new initiative to promote health, fitness

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin has launched a new initiative to promote health and fitness.
New Parks and Recreation Director Rudy Flores said the city is focused on offering classes and activities for residents.
Flores said they plan to start classes for gymnastics and a few other activities at the beginning of the year.
Those classes would be held in the newly renovated parks and recreation facility.
Flores said the goal is to offer something for everyone, regardless of their level of fitness.
“The initiative is going to be suitable to everybody and something that is accessible," Flores said. “You do not have to be a fitness expert in order to enjoy our trails; you can do it as a family together. It is something that we are going to be working in conjunction with different departments to be able to really entice people to come and enjoy our different facilities.”
The City of Lufkin is also looking at improving and expanding existing parks and trails as part of the initiative.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.