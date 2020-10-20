Coach Colby Carthel expected to rejoin team for Saturday game against ACU

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA head football coach Colby Carthel is expected to rejoin his team this week and be on the sidelines for Saturday’s game against Abilene Christian in Arlington.
Last week, Carthel tested positive for COVID-19. Carthel spoke to the media for the first time on Tuesday. Carthel said he felt minor symptoms for the first 48 hours but those have gone away.
“We should respect the virus and continue to practice social distancing and wear a mask,” Carthel said. "We do not need to live in fear but we do need to respect it. I was the only staff member that tested positive last week. They tested three more times and I was still the only one that tested positive. We had had meetings and everything but the way we sat things up we have been able to mitigate a wide spread where we had to shut down.”
Last week his team played without him. Carthel remained quarantined as his father Don, a retired head coach, acted as interim head coach. The Lumberjacks won 31-12 over Angelo State.
“I would give him an A-," Carthel said. "He got a penalty. He got sideline warning. It is his first penalty in his 45 year career. He was embarrassed. He was running down the sideline and he didn’t see the ref and bumped into him”
The game against Abilene Christian this coming Saturday will be counted as a non-conference game since two two programs opted out of a spring Sounthland conference schedule. It will also be the first college football game ever inside Globe Life Park, the former home of the Texas Rangers.
“To me it is the conference championship,” Carthel said. “It is the only time in 2020 that a Southland team will play another Southland team. To me it is for all the marbles. Hopefully we will be prepared and can pull out a victory. at Globe Life. It will be the first college game at the old Ball Park in Arlington so that will be nice.”
