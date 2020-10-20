Personal injury lawsuit filed against charter bus company after fatal crash near Vega, Texas

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KCBD) - A personal injury lawsuit has been filed in Santa Fe District Court after a deadly bus crash on I-40 in Vega, Texas on September 29, 2020.
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit were part of a larger group of people that had chartered a bus from Herrera School Buses and Coaches, Inc., which is the largest motorcoach company in New Mexico, to take them from Albuquerque to Georgia and back.
On the way back to Albuquerque from Georgia, the bus ran over several construction cones, left the roadway, and then struck several concrete bridge support beams before coming to rest.
Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers, represents six of the passengers, whose injuries include lacerations to the head and neck, dislocated shoulders, skull fractures, broken bones, and more.
“The circumstances surrounding this crash are far from clear,” said Jon Clark, attorney for the plaintiffs. “We don’t know exactly why the bus left the roadway and crashed into the concrete support beams. There are a lot of unanswered questions at this point, and a lawsuit gives us the tools to conduct a full and thorough investigation.”
Chad Inderman, another attorney for the plaintiffs said, “we hope that our investigation and lawsuit can help ensure that this kind of crash never happens again.”
Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, LLP is a personal injury law firm that focuses on cases involving catastrophic injuries and death. The law firm has offices in Albuquerque, El Paso, Lubbock, Odessa, and Austin.
