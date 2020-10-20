University of Texas to create center to study stuttering

October 20, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The University of Texas has announced the creation of a new center for research and education into stuttering.

The Arthur M. Blank Center for Stuttering Research and Education is being underwritten by a 10-year, $20 million legacy grant from Home Depot co-founder Arthur Blank, who owns the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, the MLS  Atlanta United, and the venue where both play, Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The center will be founded and led by Dr. Courtney Byrd, a professor of speech, language and hearing sciences at the university.

She also is a founder of other stuttering clinics and institutes at the University of Texas.

