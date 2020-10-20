Upset win propels Mineola into Red Zone Week 9 Top 10

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone Top 10 is back for the 2020 season. The Top 10 will be released every Tuesday morning on the Red Zone app. The Top 10 has teams from all classifications. The Top 10 is our opinion on teams that look to have a strong season and are hot at the moment.
1.Carthage (5-0, 2-0) Last Week: 1 – The Bulldogs completed a tough four-game stretch beating Jasper 35-18. On paper, the next three weeks should be easy for Carthage as they prepare for their quest for an eighth state title. This week the Bulldogs host Rusk.
2. Mount Vernon – (7-0, 4-0) Last Week: 2 – Mount Vernon picked up a win by forfeit this past week over Bonham. This week the Tigers host Winnsboro.
3. Joaquin – (8-0, 3-0) Last Week: 3 – The Rams picked up their third shutout of the year Friday beating West Hardin 46-0 in their final home game of the season. This week they travel to Shelbyville before wrapping up their season in Timpson the following week.
4. Gilmer – (6-1,2-0) Last Week 5 – Gilmer continued to roll in district play with a 41-6 win over Pittsburg Friday night. In their two district games, the Buckeyes have outscored their opponents 100-19. They will host Liberty-Eylau this week.
5. Jasper (6-1,1-1) Last Week 4 – Jasper gave Carthage all they could handle this past week. Their 18 points were the most scored on the Bulldogs this season. The Bulldogs travel to Shepherd this week.
6. Timpson – (8-0, 3-0) Last Week 7 – The Timpson Bears put up a statement win last Friday, beating the three-time Region III champion San Augustine 56-14. The Bears will face West Hardin Friday night then a showdown with Joaquin looms the following week for a district title.
7. Longview (3-1, 0-0) Last Week: 8 – The Lobos have won three-straight following their opening week loss to Temple. Last Thursday in a rematch of the 2018 6A state title game, the Lobos ran away from Beaumont West Brook 51-28 in a game that was 21-20 with 30 seconds left in the first half. The Lobos open up district play this week with a game against West Mesquite.
8. Daingerfield – (6-1, 3-0) Last Week: 6 – The Tigers won 35-10. Yes, they fall in the Top 10 but the Tigers are no joke and will make a deep run in the playoffs.
9. Lindale – (6-2, 4-0) Last Week: NR – The Lindale Eagles have worked their way back into the Top 10. Lindale defeated Athens 35-16 to stay undefeated in District of Doom action. The Eagles are off this week so big wins by other teams could see them drop out next week.
10. Mineola (6-1, 3-1) Last Week: NR– The Yellowjackets pulled off the upset of the week last week by beating No. 3 Pottsboro 57-49 in overtime. The Yellowjackets were down 28-7 early but trailed by only eight at the half. Coach Blackwell will keep his guys focused for the final three games, knowing they are now back in the hunt for a district title.
