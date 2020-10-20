WEBXTRA: Emergency financial assistance available to help with Hurricane Laura recovery efforts

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been nearly eight weeks since Hurricane Laura tore through parts of Deep East Texas leaving behind significant and in some cases catastrophic damage. Those closest to the Toledo Bend Reservoir and Sabine River took the hardest hit.
The American Red Cross along with its many donors and partners are offering some emergency financial assistance to help with the immediate needs of those whose home or apartment was destroyed or sustained major damage.
KTRE’s Jeremy Thomas spoke with Chester Jourdan, the executive director of the Southeast and Deep East Texas chapter of the American Red Cross.
This financial assistance will allow people to make their own decisions and prioritize what their family needs most to start recovering. Funds can help families replace clothes or food, offset transportation costs, or support any other immediate need.
