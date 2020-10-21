Better East Texas: Early voting

First, Texas now has close to 17 million registered voters. That is an increase of 1.2 million over the 2018 mid-term election. Now, that is a lot of people but with all the hype about registering to vote, the continual displays and messaging by celebrities and elected officials along with the social media pronouncements about the importance of voting, it is only a little more than a 7% increase in registrations since the mid-terms. And some of that growth came as a result or organic population growth that would have been there regardless of registration appeals.