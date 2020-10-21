Construction underway on SFA’s new Culinary Café

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officials at Stephen F. Austin State University say they have the only four-year hospitality program offering a culinary focus, and with their growing program, they are now expanding their facilities to the property once owned by the first woman elected to represent Texas in the U.S. Senate.
Former U.S. Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison once owned the home her grandfather built in 1920 off Mound Street in Nacogdoches, where she played as a child. After SFA’s purchase of the property three years ago, there are new plans cooking up.
“We are building a culinary laboratory/kitchen adjacent to the Kay Bailey Hutchison house, which will be the future site of the Culinary Café,” Interim Director for SFA’s School of Human Sciences Chay Runnels said. “To be able to preserve this house, yet also build something that’s new and that will expand our opportunities for our students, that piece is really important.”
Runnels says the Culinary Café is a student-run kitchen and restaurant lab right now on campus that serves meals twice a week to about 900 people per semester.
“This new kitchen/laboratory is going to expand our student’s ability to do fine dining to do different types of service and different types of culinary preparations,” she said.
Two years ago, SFA started the Lumberjack Express Mobile Food Lab to teach students how to do quick service. Chef instructor Todd Barrios says the new lab will offer more.
“Just the opportunities that the students are going to have to work in a more realistic setting for food service, learning customer service working in a functional kitchen that’s designed like more of an industrial-sized kitchen,” Barrios said.
New opportunities for students like SFA senior Hospitality and Administration major Kelly Allen.
“It would be really cool to actually do front-of-house and serving people as well as working in the back of the kitchen in a new place that kind of has that more restaurant feel out of our own education and annex building being in almost like our own establishment,” Allen said.
“To give our students that kind of prep here in Nacogdoches before they launch into the real world is amazing,” Runnels said.
Runnels says construction work is being completed in phases. The first phase of the state-of-the-art culinary kitchen and lab is scheduled to be complete by early spring.
She says the university is keeping the historic house intact, only repairing what is needed.
