East Texas agriculture students impacted by major livestock show cancellations

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The cancellation of several major livestock shows has many East Texas students feeling disappointed. Not only are they losing opportunities to earn money for college, but they’re also at risk of losing their own money spent on feed and supplies.
“We thought we had done all of this for nothing,” said Conner Alexander, a junior at Carthage High School.
Like many other students, Alexander had planned on stepping into the show ring at the Fort Worth Stock Show in 2021. His plans changed after event organizers announced they were cancelling the event due to COVID-19.
“It’s not just our time invested with our kids," said Mark Davis, Carthage High School agriculture teacher. "But they’re completely invested money wise. It costs our kids $400 a month in feed and supplies, and that’s on the short end.”
The news of Fort Worth’s cancellation comes after students were forced to leave the Houston Livestock Show in March, also because of COVID-19. Davis was at the show in Houston when the event was cancelled. He tells us that the cancellation of these shows also has a ripple effect on the market.
For now, Mark’s students are looking to enter smaller shows in an effort to find a payoff for their hard work.
“We’re going to go back to Fort Worth when they decide that it’s safe,” Davis said. "But until that time, we’re definitely going to be in uncharted waters whether it be livestock shows, football games, or any other things.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.