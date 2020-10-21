East Texas transit service offers free rides to polls on Election Day

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Brazos Transit District is helping voters reach the polls on Election Day.
Voters can get free rides on all fixed-route services on Nov. 3. Services in East Texas include Lufkin, Diboll, and Nacogdoches.
Applications for ballot by mail are also available on all buses and terminals.
The last day to receive an application for ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. If you need an application, you can ask your driver or security monitor at any terminal or main office.
To find a route near you, please visit the Brazos Transit District’s website for more information.
