First Alert: Patchy fog overnight will give way to another warm, humid Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will need to be on the lookout for another night of patchy fog setting in across the Piney Woods. It will not be too widespread, but where the fog does form, it could be dense in a few locales first thing Thursday morning.
The rest of this week will be unseasonably warm and humid as overnight lows will be running about ten-to-fifteen degrees warmer than normal for this time of year while daytime highs will be around ten degrees above average. This means lows will stay in the middle-to-upper 60′s while daytime highs climb into the upper 80′s each afternoon under partly cloudy skies.
Our next cold front, albeit, a weak one, should move through late in the day on Friday, bringing us a 20% chance of rain followed by some drier air and a slight drop in temperatures for the weekend.
This weekend will be mild, but pleasant as we sit under a partly cloudy sky. Morning lows will be near 60 with daytime highs topping out in the upper 70′s on Saturday before warming into the lower 80′s on Sunday afternoon.
A second and stronger cold front is set to arrive next Monday, bringing us a better chance of rain followed by a bigger dip in the temperatures in the days to follow.
Next week’s frontal passage could provide us with the chilliest air we have experienced so far this fall season. Let’s just say that light jackets may need to be brought out from the closet for the first time since the spring season as it is shaping up to be a chilly, damp, cloudy stretch with highs in the 50′s.
