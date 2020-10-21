Governor, TEA establish targeted education funds for families of students with cognitive disabilities

“This program is a win for Texas families and children with special education needs, many of whom have endured education disruptions due to COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “Education is vital to the future of every Texas child, and every student is entitled to a high-quality education. The SSES program further advances Texas' mission to improve outcomes for students with disabilities. This innovative initiative builds on the services that students are already receiving at school, and provides additional resources and support at a pivotal moment in the lives of Texas families and their children.”