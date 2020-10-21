Law enforcement to heavily enforce bus, traffic violations near Central ISD school zone

POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) - You will see a few changes this week and possibly the weeks to follow at Central Independent School District.
Superintendent Justin Risner says half of the student population rides the school bus every morning and evening.
The district will have extra help from local law enforcement to make sure motorists are aware of the flashing lights on the buses and in the school zone.
Officials say it is a dangerous area because all traffic has to funnel through 69 and the speed limit drops quickly.
This week also marks national “School Bus Safety” week. Risner suggests that motorists slow down, be aware of buses, and to be cautious.
“We have noticed here lately that there have been a lot more incidents of traffic running through our red lights flashing on our buses. That is a very dangerous situation,” said Risner. “It affects everyone and we are trying to keep everybody safe.”
“We are going to have a deputy that is going to be riding on the school bus. if he sees a violation, then he is going to call it into our other deputies, and we will be making stops out here on US-69,” said Sheriff Greg Sanches.
Risner says the Central ISD school zone starts at 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. and in the afternoon from 3:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.
