Meredith’s 5 TD performance extended Lobo winning streak

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Lobos are back to their winning ways after beat West Brook last week 51-28. A lot of the success that game was due to a strong performance by Kaden Meredith.
Meredith rushed for 243 yards and four touchdowns and had 51 receiving yards and a TD.
“I have to give it to my line,” Meredith said. “They were really on so when they are on I am on and it clicked.”
The game was close for the first half. With 30 seconds left, West Brook trailed Longview 21-20. Meredith ran for a 65 yard touchdown in the closing minute to go up 28-20.
“I feel like after that second one I was hot,” Meredith said. “It is hard to stop somebody at that point. That first game was a wakeup call for us. We came in and tried to get ready for Marshall. Ever since then we have had the same kind of nose down mindset.”
Meredith and Longview will host West Mesquite to start district play this Friday.
