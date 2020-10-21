Public invited to attend hybrid Nacogdoches city council meetings

By Donna McCollum | October 21, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 2:49 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches City Council will be introducing a ‘hybrid’ virtual meeting concept to the public beginning Nov. 3.

COVID-19 safety adaptations in the city council room will allow city council members to meet in-person at city council chambers. Other council members can continue to meet virtually from a remote location.

In addition, the public will have access to city council chambers if they don’t have a fever when their temperature is taken and they wear a mask.

The seating configuration of the chamber itself will change to allow for social distancing. The room will be sanitized before and after each meeting.

Donna McCollum visited with Information Technology manager Michael Donnell about the system.

