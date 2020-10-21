Lines thinner during second week of early voting in Angelina County

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Week two of early voting is underway.
We visited many polling locations in Angelina county, such as the Park and Recreation facility in Lufkin, as well the Lottie & Arthur Temple Civic Center in Diboll.
In comparison to last week, the lines were very light. voters were getting in and out, and had under a 10 minute wait.
People were sporadically walking in and voting curbside also.
Angelina county elections administrator Elizabeth Hawkins tells us that as of noon, early voting totals were over 15,200.
Early voting ends Friday, Oct. 30
