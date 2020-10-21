Young duck numbers could spell hunter successes during waterfowl opening day

Good habitat conditions in the Winchester Lakes region in Knox and Haskell counties are forecast as this area has had timely rain events that have fed the natural wetlands. This water, mixed with the abundant grain and peanut fields in the area, will be a draw for tens of thousands of small Canada and white-fronted geese. This area in the northwestern part of the state has become world famous for the enormous concentrations of white-fronted geese. Hunters visiting this region during the winter will be presented with many harvest opportunities.