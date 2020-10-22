Coach Quick: ‘Nobody is panicking’

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - While the fans and community may be questioning the direction the Lufkin football program is going this year, Panther head coach Todd Quick is not ready to hit the panic button just yet.
“Nobody is panicking,” Quick said. “We know how to win. We are going to win.”
Lufkin is 1-3 to start the year and 0-2 in district play. It is the first time since 2013 that a Panther team has started district 0-2. That year, Lufkin was able to make the playoffs but lost in the first round. The team will look to get their first district win they travel to New Caney to take on Porter.
“We got a lot of football left,” Quick said. "We have a chance to get better today and that is what we are going to do. We have dug a hole and we know where we are at right now. We have to come out of it. "
Quick pointed out that with young players at so many positions, the key to winning is making sure they not only win on offense and defense but also special teams.
Running back Caleb Berry is expected to play for the first time since Nederland. He was out the past two weeks with an injury but was cleared to rejoin the team. Quick said it will be a game day decision on how many plays he will see.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.