Crews responding to possible drowning on Lake Sam Rayburn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Emergency crews are responding to a possible drowning on Lake Sam Rayburn.
According to Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanchez, crews are down at Cassels-Boykin Park in the southern part of the county. The sheriff said the Nacogdoches Dive Team is on the way to assist with the search.
Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Wardens and units from the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene.
We will update this story with any new information we receive.
