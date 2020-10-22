East Texas Food Bank hosts free produce drop in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Families in Nacogdoches County will have the opportunity to pick up free fruits and vegetables Friday during a produce drop hosted by the East Texas Food Bank.
The East Texas Food Bank is partnering with the Nacogdoches County Hunger Relief Coalition to eliminate food insecurity and malnutrition in Nacogdoches County.
The produce drop will be held Friday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nacogdoches County Exposition Center. The expo center is located at 3805 NW Stallings Dr. in Nacogdoches.
Produce is available to Nacogdoches County residents who are in need via a drive-thru pick up. One box is available per household.
